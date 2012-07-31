FEATURE-Spinning on empty stomachs in India's textile hub
DINDIGUL, India, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The pots and pans in Anandi Murugesan's home lie empty. A handful of vegetables litter the floor below. Dinner is far from ready.
BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil is not currently planning to extend a tax break for the auto industry beyond August, Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters on Tuesday.
DINDIGUL, India, June 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The pots and pans in Anandi Murugesan's home lie empty. A handful of vegetables litter the floor below. Dinner is far from ready.
* Muddy Waters, GeoInvesting reveal short ideas at Sohn Conference