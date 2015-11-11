BRIEF-Credit China Fintech responds to Anonymous Analytics report
* Refers to report released by Anonymous Analytics (AA) on 10 May concerning Credit China Fintech Holdings Limited
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA confirmed on Wednesday the death of Marco Antonio Rossi, the top executive at the insurance unit of the country's second-largest private lender, in a plane crash a day earlier.
Lúcio Flávio Condurú de Oliveira, who led Bradesco Seguros' life insurance and retirement business, was also killed, Bradesco said in a statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.