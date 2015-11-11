SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA confirmed on Wednesday the death of Marco Antonio Rossi, the top executive at the insurance unit of the country's second-largest private lender, in a plane crash a day earlier.

Lúcio Flávio Condurú de Oliveira, who led Bradesco Seguros' life insurance and retirement business, was also killed, Bradesco said in a statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing)