* Changes in pension fund aim to defuse power struggle
* Bank names senior executive Dan Conrado to the job
SAO PAULO May 25 Banco do Brasil on
Friday named senior executive Dan Conrado as the new head of its
employees' $150 billion pension fund, Previ, Latin America's
largest, in a move that aims to put an end to a power struggle
at the country's top lender.
Previ's outgoing chief Ricardo Flores and Banco do Brasil
Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine have been involved in a fierce
tussle for control of the bank for at least the past year,
sources close to both have told Reuters.
The power struggle was widely reported by the local media,
increasing pressure on the government of President Dilma
Rousseff to seek a solution to the internal battle.
Several top executives at the bank have resigned over the
tussle in recent months.
The Previ is one of the largest shareholders in iron-ore
giant Vale and as a representative to state farms and
other institutions has the right to elect Vale's chairman.
Flores was tapped for the job last year to increase
government influence over Vale.
Banco do Brasil, Brazil's largest bank by assets, controls
about a third of farming loans in the nation and has spearheaded
a plan by the government to use public institutions to foster
faster growth in Latin America's largest economy. Bendine took
over as CEO in April 2009, replacing a predecessor who opposed
to greater government intervention in the lender.