LONDON Dec 3 The head of Brazil's central bank has praised the appointment of Mark Carney as the new head of the UK central bank, saying his global reputation makes him ideal for getting the UK economy back on track, The Independent reported on Monday.

Alexandre Tombini said the move will "serve the UK well", but r ejected a ny hopes of growth in Europe's worst-hit economies in 2013, the Independent reported.

"Mark Carney has done a great job in Canada [where he is currently the central bank's governor] and is respected across the world," he said in an interview at the Banco Central do Brasil's headquarters in Brasilia.

Last week, the appointment of Carney as the next governor of the Bank of England was met with surprise.

Current Deputy Governor Paul Tucker was the favourite to succeed Mervyn King in July.

Tombini said the European economy was likely to shrink again next year, although he did not see the situation in Europe as critical, the article said. (Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva)