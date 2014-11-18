FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil Nov 18 Brazil's main
economic policy body cut minimum capital thresholds for
cooperative banks, the latest in a series of measures to prop up
alternative financing, making available as much as 760 million
reais ($292.4 million) for new loans, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
The National Monetary Council's decision comes a day after
it announced it was allowing cooperative banks to sell
real-denominated debt notes, known as letras financeiras, to
help broaden their sources of long-term funding.
The regulatory changes come along with efforts by President
Dilma Rousseff, who last month won re-election, to broaden
access to credit in an economy struggling to recover from a mild
recession in the first half of the year.
"This will reduce operational costs for cooperatives
without being a risk to the system, which is solid," Aloisio
Tupinamba, chief of staff of the bank's financial regulation
directory, said at the sidelines of an event in the southern
city of Florianopolis.
As of June, Brazil had about 1,150 cooperative lenders with
assets totaling 185.6 billion reais ($71 billion) catering to
6.5 million customers, central bank data showed.
($1 = 2.5988 Brazilian reais)
