BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
SAO PAULO Dec 21 Carlos Takahashi, former head of state bank Banco do Brasil SA's asset management arm, will lead financial industry group Instituto Brain, founded six years ago to promote Brazil as a global financial hub.
Takahashi has spent four decades at Banco do Brasil , leading areas such as asset management, private banking and trading.
One of Brain's projects is to enhance financial integration within Latin American stock exchanges. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.