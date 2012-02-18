RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 18 Brazil's government
is pressuring state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and
state-owned Caixa Economica Federal to cut their interest rates,
a move aimed at stimulating the economy and forcing
non-government financial institutions to boost lending, the
Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper reported.
The government wants private sector banks such as Banco
Bradesco and Itau Unibanco Holding
to lend more after Banco do Brasil and Caixa expanded credit in
late 2011 and the central bank cut the country's benchmark rate
to 10.5 percent, Estado said on Saturday.
Brazil put similar pressure on government banks in the wake
of the 2008 U.S. banking crisis to keep the Brazilian economy
moving as world credit markets seized up, the paper reported.
Private sector banks followed suit by cutting lending
margins to avoid losing clients to Banco do Brasil and Caixa,
Estado said. While controlled by the government, Banco do Brasil
has private shareholders and is traded on stock markets.
The move to cut lending rates comes as the central bank
prepares to hold hearings on a plan to strengthen banking
security by increasing banks' capital requirements to 13 percent
of assets by 2017 from 11 percent today under the so-called
Basel III international banking standards.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount)