* Finance minister says banks have room to lower rates
* Gov't aims to stoke consumer spending to aid recovery
* Private-sector banks cautious due to high delinquencies
* Gov't bets on state-run banks to lower credit costs
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's government toughened
its tone and demanded on Thursday that private-sector banks
bolster lending and lower interest rates to add momentum to a
still feeble recovery in Latin America's top economy.
But caution on the part of banks such as Itau Unibanco
and Banco Bradesco has persisted because
of high consumer and company delinquencies.
Brazilian policymakers have cut the central bank's key Selic
rate to near record lows, increased subsidized corporate lending
and lowered the cost of consumer credit offered by giant
state-owned banks.
Still, bank lending has slowed and the spread -- the
difference between the interest that banks charge for loans and
the interest they pay on deposits -- has continued to widen,
according to central bank data.
"Banks have space to reduce interest rates and increase the
volume of credit," Finance Minister Guido Mantega told reporters
in Brasilia, adding that local banks are "the world's spread
champions."
President Dilma Rousseff has said the country's high spreads
are "inexplicable."
Mantega and other government officials met banking
executives this week to persuade them to roll out more credit.
In exchange for more and cheaper credit, private-sector
banks demand the government cut financial taxes, allow new
products and lower the minimum reserve levels commercial banks
are required to maintain at the central bank.
"Its hard to say if the government will be able to get
private-sector banks to lower costs," said Flavio Serrano,
senior economist with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo. "The
government's best option seems to be to continue to influence
the market via state-held banks."
More disbursements by state-controlled banks helped lending
rebound in February after a slight dip in the previous month,
central bank data showed.
State-run Banco do Brasil, the country's largest
lender, and Caixa Economica Federal have stepped up lending and
cut interest rates as a way to get other banks to cheapen
credit.
The central bank expects lending to expand 15 percent in
2012 and for companies and individuals to gradually become
current on their debts later in the year.
Government officials are expressing concern that a slowdown
in consumer spending could undermine a flurry of stimulus
measures aimed at helping a struggling industrial sector.
(Reporting By Luciana Otoni and Alonso Soto; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)