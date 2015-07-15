SAO PAULO, July 15 Brazil, saddled with slumping tax revenue and a swelling budget deficit, is considering auctioning off to commercial banks the right to run federal government payrolls for as many as 600,000 civil servants, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Wednesday.

The government expects to launch details of the plan by August, with a formal auction taking place around October, Valor said, without saying how it obtained the information. The government is also considering auctioning off the right to run lotteries, although that plan is in very early stages, the newspaper added.

According to Valor, the government expects to raise 312 million reais ($99 million) with the plan. Efforts to contact the finance ministry for comment were unsuccessful.

Commercial banks eye the business as bolstering their strategy of cross-selling financial services to public servants, who generally tend to remain on their jobs for longer periods than their counterparts in the private sector. The last time the government carried out such a payroll management auction was last August.

In recent years, banks have learned to rely more on cross-selling, an activity by which it offers services other than credit to account holders, from investment advisory to insurance and credit card programs. Currently, fee income has become the largest source of revenue outside interest income for the largest players in the country's domestic banking system.

($1 = 3.1566 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by; W Simon)