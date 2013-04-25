China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 bln in Hong Kong IPO -sources
* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source
SAO PAULO, April 25 Antitrust issues could hamper any attempt among Brazil's largest commercial banks to merge, said on Thursday the outgoing chief executive of Banco Santander Brasil SA - a recent target of takeover speculation.
Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign lender, had no takeover talks with a rival over the past three years, said CEO Marcial Portela Álvarez at a news conference. Media reports last year said larger rival Banco Bradesco SA could bid for all of Santander Brasil; both companies denied the reports at the time.
* Online insurer aims to file for HK IPO in coming weeks -source
* Appoints Wiwat Kongkasai as acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: