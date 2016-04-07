BRIEF-Sta Lucia Land says qtrly net income 200.7 mln pesos vs 189.4 mln pesos
* Qtrly net income 200.7 million pesos versus 189.4 million pesos
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, April 7 Banks in Brazil will step up loan refinancing deals with corporate borrowers this year, the central bank said in a Thursday report, as the impact of the harshest recession in over a century and escalating political turmoil hamper the ability of factories, shops and farmers to repay their debts.
According to the central bank's semi-annual financial stability report, lenders are having a harder time predicting default trends amid an uncertain economic outlook for Latin America's largest economy. Defaults may keep climbing this year, offsetting the benefits of higher borrowing costs, and may force banks to implement even more prudent loan-loss provisioning policies, the report said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 22 Indian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with consumer stocks leading the gains as sentiment remained upbeat after the government finalised rates for the upcoming Goods and Services Tax.