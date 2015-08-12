UPDATE 2-INC Research to buy inVentiv in latest contract medical research deal
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
BRASILIA Aug 12 Brazilian senator Gleisi Hoffman on Wednesday said she would seek to pass legislation requiring financial institutions to pay higher income taxes, arguing that their high profits justify the need for them to contribute more.
Hoffman said in an interview that she will propose increasing the so-called "social contribution of net income" tax rate to 22.5-23 percent from the current 15 percent.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)
* INC shares up 5.4 percent in premarket trading (Adds details, background)
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.