BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q1 revenue $2.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 22 Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Tuesday that he sees no need to inject capital into debt-laden Petroleo Brasileiro SA as new management of the state-run oil company recovers its finances.
"I don't think it is necessary to inject capital in Petrobras. That is a an extreme measure and we are far from that," Barbosa said in a teleconference with foreign media. "I think market solutions are better solutions." (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.17 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct (Updates to close)