BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 21 Brazilian oil company OGX , controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, plans to appeal a judge's decision to deny bankruptcy protection to its foreign subsidiaries, the company's lawyer said on Thursday.
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017