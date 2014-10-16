(Recasts with background)
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 16 An iron-ore
mining company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista filed
for bankruptcy on Wednesday, the third time in a year that a
unit of the former billionaire's EBX industrial group has sought
protection from creditors.
MMX Sudeste Mineracao SA, the company that made the
petition, holds nearly all the significant assets of Batista's
MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, part of an EBX mining,
oil, energy, shipbuilding and port group that suffered one of
the most spectacular collapses in emerging-market history in
2013.
The move comes as a decade-long commodities boom ends. The
price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, the main ingredient in steel,
has fallen to around its lowest level in five years.
As China's economy weakens, demand for iron ore and other
minerals has dropped. Lower prices have made many new mining
projects uneconomic.
The MMX Sudeste petition will probably determine whether
parent MMX can continue as a viable company. Delays in
developing MMX iron ore mines in Minas Gerais and an iron ore
terminal near Rio de Janeiro have crimped MMX revenue while
increasing debt.
Expectations that Brazil and its vast commodity resources
would prosper as China grew allowed Batista to build an
industrial empire worth more than $50 billion and a personal
fortune of about $30 billion. It made him Brazil's richest man
and the world's seventh-richest as recently as 2012, according
to Forbes Magazine.
Failure to meet production promises at his OGX Petroleo e
Gas SA oil company in 2012 started a decline in EBX
group shares.
Batista, who used his stock to borrow money and finance EBX
projects in the face of multi-year delays, ran out of credit and
his fortune evaporated.
OGX and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA sought
bankruptcy protection in October and November of 2013.
In September, Brazilian prosecutors filed criminal charges
against Batista, accusing him of market manipulation. Courts
also froze 1.5 billion reais ($611 million) of his and his
family's assets.
Before that, Batista sold most of his holdings to pay debt,
including most of MMX's share of an iron ore port near Rio de
Janeiro.
MMX, though, remained his principal asset. MMX was the
company that sold its Minas-Rio iron ore project to London-based
global mining giant Anglo American Plc in 2008 for $5.5
billion.
Batista used that cash to launch OGX, OSX and the rest of
the EBX Group that crash-landed last year.
After the sale to Anglo American, MMX moved to develop
another iron ore project in the highlands of Minas Gerais.
MMX also has an agreement to operate the Pao de Vinho
iron-ore prospect. Pao de Vinho is owned by Usinas Siderurgicas
de Minas Gerais SA, a Brazilian steelmaker controlled by a group
led by Japan's Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.
