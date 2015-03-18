U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Brazil's securities regulator CVM fined Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista 300,000 reais ($93,000) on Wednesday for failing to keep investors informed about a possible delisting of coal mining company CCX Carvão da Colombia.
($1 = 3.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Jeb Blount)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11