RIO DE JANEIRO May 9 A federal court in Brazil
gave police access to the bank records of former billionaire
Eike Batista as part of an investigation into alleged financial
fraud, a judicial source said on Friday.
The latest setback for Batista, who is accused of giving
misleading information about the offshore wells of his bankrupt
oil company, accompanied a court order this week that froze up
to 122 million reais ($55 million) of his assets.
The source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity
of the ongoing investigation, did not say if any bank records
had already been turned over.
Spokesmen for the court in Rio de Janeiro declined to
comment on the case. Batista's representatives could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Federal prosecutors and police are conducting a joint
investigation of Batista for possible crimes committed while he
ran OGX, an oil company now called Oleo e Gas Participações SA
.
($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes)