RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's
securities industry watchdog CVM is investigating whether Eike
Batista, formerly the country's wealthiest man, engaged in
insider trading, it said on Friday.
Rio de Janeiro-based CVM said in a statement that one of
more than a dozen probes into the meltdown of Batista's Grupo
EBX SA includes an investigation into Batista's alleged use of
privileged information as chairman of oil producer OGX Petróleo
e Gás Patricitpações SA.
Representatives of Batista and OGX, which changed its name
to Óleo e Gas Participações SA after filing for bankruptcy
protection in October, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)