Oct 30 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the Brazilian oil company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, sought court protection from creditors on Wednesday in Latin America's largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing. The request came after OGX failed to reach an agreement with creditors to renegotiate part of its $5.1 billion debt load. Click on the links below to see the stories. LATEST NEWS > Batista's OGX files for bankruptcy protection in Brazil BREAKINGVIEWS > Even bankruptcy can't subdue Batista's swagger INSIGHT > Delays, clashes hinder attempts to salvage Batista's OGX > As Brazil's Batista falters, Rio dream does too FACTBOX > The dismantling of Eike Batista's industrial empire > Charting OGX's path through Brazil bankruptcy process (Compiled by Richard Chang)