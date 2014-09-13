BRASILIA, Sept 13 The Rio de Janeiro
prosecutor's office has asked a federal court to freeze
financial assets and up to 1.5 billion reais($641 million) worth
of property from Eike Batista, accusing the fallen Brazilian
tycoon of market manipulation.
In a statement on Saturday, the prosecutor's office said
that Batista deceived investors with a "simulated" promise two
years ago to invest $1 billion in oil company OGX, now known as
Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, if shares fell to a
certain level. Batista failed to fulfill his promise, known as a
put option, when the shares touched that level.
Batista is also accused of using privileged information on
several occasions last year to make a profit of 236 million
reais with the sale of company stock, the statement said.
A representative for Batista and his industrial group EBX
could not be reached for comment on Saturday. Batista has
repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in previous public statements
on the case.
OGX filed Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy-protection
petition in Rio last October after its first oil wells produced
less than expected and investors lost confidence in the
company's ability to keep up with debt payments and finance new
oil-field development.
The prosecutor's office said Batista knew in advance that
those wells were not worth the price of the stock. It said the
charges against Batista could carry up to 13 years in prison.
Changes to Batista's put option were part of an updated
restructuring plan of Oleo e Gas, as OGX is now called, released
in May. A final decision on the put option will be based on
reports from independent legal advisers, according to the
document released by Oleo e Gas.
The prosecutor's office asked for the freeze of Batista's
planes, boats, cars and other financial assets in Brazil to
later compensate investors hurt by his alleged market
manipulations.
Back in May, a Brazilian court ordered up to 122 million
reais in assets held by Eike Batista be frozen as part of an
investigation into unfair market practices.
Brazil's market regulator, CVM, is also investigating
alleged market manipulation by Batista.
(1 US dollar = 2.3390 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Rosalind Russell)