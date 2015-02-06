SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazilian police said they
seized seven cars, including a white Lamborghini, and $32,490 in
cash, computers, watches and other items on Friday from
embattled oil and mining tycoon Eike Batista, who is on trial
for insider trading in Rio de Janeiro.
Batista resigned as chairman of Oleo E Gas Participações SA
, the flagship firm in his once-expansive EBX
conglomerate on Jan. 27, two months after the trial started. The
company formerly known as OGX is emerging from Latin America's
largest-ever bankruptcy restructuring.
Prosecutors accuse Batista of selling 236 million reais ($85
million) of OGX stock with the knowledge that its offshore oil
fields would miss production forecasts. Batista denies selling
the stock based on insider information, and says he was legally
obliged to sell the stock to pay debt.
Batista's trial is considered a litmus test for prosecuting
white collar crime in Brazil, and comes as the country's biggest
corruption investigation looks into contract padding, bribery
and kickbacks at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
Federal police said in a statement, which included pictures
of the seized cars, that they acted on a judicial order, but did
not say why the seizure order had been given.
Local media said investigators were concerned Batista had
been selling or donating assets that were frozen as part of the
insider-trading case. A federal court spokeswoman in Rio de
Janeiro declined to comment and said the judge's order was not
public.
($1 = 2.77 reais)
