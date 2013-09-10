(Adds company comment, background on Batista's EBX Group;
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista is in talks to cede control of mining company MMX
Mineração e Metálicos SA's iron ore port near Rio de Janeiro in
exchange for $400 million of new investment and debt relief,
according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The talks, with Dutch trading, energy, mining and logistics
company Trafigura Beheer BV and Abu Dhabi sovereign
wealth fund Mubadala Development Co, are Batista's
latest effort to halt the decline of his once high-flying EBX
Group.
"This shows that Batista is succeeding, at least at some of
his companies, at getting partners to shore up his melting
empire," said João Augusto de Castro Neves, Latin America
analyst with Eurasia Group in Washington, D.C. "But it's only a
first step and many doubts remain."
The value of EBX's oil, electricity, mining, port and
shipbuilding companies, once worth more than $60 billion, has
collapsed in the past year because of missed production and
profit targets and a weaker outlook for Brazil and other
commodities producers.
Once Brazil's richest man with assets of about $35 billion,
Batista's fortune is now worth less than $900 million, according
to Forbes Magazine.
CASH, DEBT AND ROYALTIES
Under the preliminary accord announced Tuesday, MMX
agreed to exclusive talks with Trafigura Beheer and
Mubadala, the filing said. If a final agreement is reached, the
companies plan to buy an estimated $400 million of new MMX stock
to finance the completion of MMX's Sudeste Port and iron ore
terminal west of Rio de Janeiro.
The purchase will give Trafigura and Mubadala 65 percent of
the port, which has a planned capacity of 50 million tonnes of
ore a year and expects to begin operations in 2014. Under the
proposed agreement, expected to be worked out over the next four
weeks, Trafigura and Mubadala will also assume the bank debts of
MMX's iron ore mining unit MMX Sudeste Mineração SA.
The agreement would commit Trafigura and Mubadala to pay
holders of special MMX unit shares a royalty of $5
per tonne for iron ore shipped after the port makes a profit,
the statement and MMX's press office said. The unit shares,
which do not convey ownership in the company, were given to
holders of Batista's LLX Logistica SA when it sold
the port project to MMX in 2010.
If cemented, the agreement would ensure port access for MMX
even as it allows the new controlling shareholders to seek deals
with rival miners and steelmakers.
MMX will also have the right to move 7 million tonnes of
iron ore through the port and an option to nearly double that to
13 million tonnes by June 30, 2013. If the port's capacity is
expanded beyond 50 million tonnes a year, MMX will have the
right to raise its share of port capacity proportionally.
"This is good because it will help finish port facilities
Brazil needs while fostering competition in the iron ore
market," said Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian
Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro research group.
While offering much-needed investment, the agreement, by
creating new stock in MMX, will dilute value for existing
investors whose shares have lost nearly 60 percent of their
value so far this year.
MMX shares fell as much as 18 percent on Tuesday, trimming
early losses in Sao Paulo to trade at 1.90 reais, a drop of 16.7
percent, late Tuesday afternoon. The stock was on track for its
lowest close in a month.
The special unit shares, also traded in Sao Paulo, rose as
much as 22 percent, on expectation of the royalties being
guaranteed, traders said.
EXPORT OPTIONS
Iron ore exports from Brazil, the No. 2 producer of the raw
material, is dominated by Rio de Janeiro-based Vale SA, the
world's largest exporter of the mineral. Iron ore is the main
ingredient in steel.
MMX's Sudeste Port is one of only a handful of non-Vale iron
ore export terminals in the country. When the port starts
operations, small and medium-sized miners dependent on ports and
railways controlled by Vale and Cia Siderurgica Nacional, the
No. 2 iron ore exporter, will have more bargaining power over
the cost of transport, a major portion of iron ore costs.
China's Wuhan Iron and Steel Co, also known as
Wisco, and Korea's SK Networks, a unit of SK Holdings Co
, own minority stakes in MMX. The companies purchased
the stakes to gain access to MMX's iron ore mines, now under
development, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.
Without investments from new partners, MMX and other EBX
Group companies could run out of cash in coming months, leaving
them unable to pay debts and complete major infrastructure
projects, including mines, ports and oil fields.
On Aug. 28, Batista agreed to give up control of port
operator LLX Logística SA in exchange for a $1.3
billion investment in the company by Washington, D.C.-based
investment fund EIG Global Energy Partners.
He secured new investment in electricity generator MPX
Energia SA, ceding control to Germany's E.ON, and has
an agreement to raise $850 million more for Oil company OGX
Petróleo e Gás Participações SA by selling stakes in
two offshore oilfields to Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional
, or Petronas, for $850 million.
