(Adds total fines for Batista, decision and fine related to oil
company OGX, likely time for appeal)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Brazil's securities
regulator fined former billionaire Eike Batista 1.4 million
reais ($432,000) for failing to promptly let investors know
about a takeover and the delisting of parts of his once-giant
EBX energy, mining, port and shipbuilding group.
The regulator fined Batista 300,000 reais ($93,000) because
responses to media reports about a takeover of MPX Energia SA
by Germany's E.ON SE were not
clear enough and 500,000 because he did not keep the market
properly informed about the delisting of his port operation and
harbor real-estate company LLX Logística SA. MPX's name was
later changed to Eneva SA.
He was also fined 300,000 reais for not properly informing
the market about a potential delisting of coal mining company
CCX Carvão do Colombia SA and 300,000 reais for
failure to properly inform investors about the sale of assets at
oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA
Batista did not attend the hearing in the crowded 34th-floor
CVM auditorium with a broad view of Rio de Janeiro and its
famous mountains and bay for which he became poster-boy during a
decade-long Brazilian commodities boom.
The judgments, among the five related to Batista's EBX group
on the CVM docket Wednesday, Batista's lawyer, Darwin Correa,
said he would appeal the decisions and fines. Correa said such
an appeal usually takes about two years.
Most of the CVM complaints stem from the 2013 collapse of
Batista's EBX oil, energy, port, shipbuilding and mining group.
Investors have said Batista sold stock in his companies without
properly informing other investors of difficulties that cut the
value of EBX companies traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange to
nearly zero from a peak of about $60 billion.
The LLX complaint was in relation to a 2012 event.
The regulator also fined Jose Gustavo de Souza Costa, former
CEO of CCX, 200,000 reais for failing to properly and timely
inform investors of his departure from the company. Other former
MPX, LLX and OGX officials were also judged to have failed to
provide information in a timely and proper manner.
Some investors also complained about public statements and
tweets by Batista that his flagship oil company OGX would
deliver good returns even as it missed offshore-production
targets.
Only months later, OGX, now known as Oleo e Gas
Participações SA, filed the biggest bankruptcy protection filing
in Latin American history. Shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
followed soon after.
Batista has also been on trial in criminal court in Rio de
Janeiro on charges of insider trading. Those charges have been
suspended after the judge in the case was found driving a luxury
car seized in the case and after giving a seized piano to a
neighbor.
Batista said he was forced to sell the shares as his
companies' share values plunged to pay debts to banks and other
investors.
Batista, once Brazil's richest man, saw his own fortune of
about $30 billion almost totally disappear.
($1 = 3.24 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Juliana Schincariol;
Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by David Gregorio, Grant McCool
and Bernard Orr)