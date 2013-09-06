SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil's debt-laden oil
company OGX said on Friday it will exercise a $1 billion "put
option" promised by controlling stakeholder Eike Batista, which
should serve as a temporary lifeline for the company as it
renegotiates its debts.
OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA will receive
$100 million immediately, the company said in a statement.
Creditors have been pressuring Batista to fulfill his
promise to inject $1 billion into OGX through the option that
requires him to buy OGX stock at 6.30 reais a share by April 30,
2014, should the company's board think it is needed.
Company shares closed at 0.41 reais on Thursday.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)