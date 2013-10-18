SAO PAULO Oct 18 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Particpações SA, the ailing Brazilian oil producer
controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said that it is in talks with
Vinci Partners and other potential investors for options about a
potential capital injection.
So far there has been no binding decision with Vinci or the
other potential suitors for the future of the company, OGX said
in a securities filing early on Friday.
"As soon as any negotiation with a potential investor is
confirmed, the company will make the necessary regulatory
disclosures," the filing added.
OGX, which currently has $3.6 billion in outstanding bonds,
was forced to the negotiating table after missing a $44.5
million interest payment on its debt on Oct. 1.
The company has 30 days from the missed payment to reach an
agreement with bondholders or be declared in default, which
would be the largest ever corporate default in Latin America,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Vinci, responding to media reports, this week denied that it
was in talks with OGX for a potential takeover.