(Recasts to add confirmation of dismissals, names of
replacements, details)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sabrina Lorenzi
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 15 OGX Petróleo e
Gas Participações SA ousted its chief executive as
part of a restructuring plan to avert bankruptcy, the same day
shares of the ailing Brazilian oil producer posted their biggest
jump ever on hopes that founder Eike Batista might cede control
of the company.
The board of Rio de Janeiro-based OGX dismissed Chief
Executive Officer Luiz Carneiro and replaced him with Chief
Financial Officer Paulo Simões Amaral, according to a securities
filing. Jose Roberto Faveret, the company's head of legal
affairs, was also fired, and will be replaced by Darwin Corrêa,
the filing added.
The company will hold a board meeting soon in which some
directors could be ousted, according to the filing.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that Carneiro and
Faveret were fired as part of a restructuring aimed at saving
the company.
The filing added that OGX is planning to hire an
international auditing firm to conduct a review of the company's
statements between 2008, when it went public, and 2013.
Under Carneiro, who took the helm of the company in June
2012, OGX grappled with output target delays, a surge in debt
and eroding market confidence that led to a 96 percent slump in
the price of its shares. In recent weeks, Carneiro challenged a
board decision to fire Roberto Monteiro as chief financial
officer, and sought to exercise a put option that would oblige
Batista to buy $1 billion in OGX stock to replenish the
company's capital.
"The board's decision has a goal of strengthening the
company's management during the process of revision of its
strategy and the implementation of its corporate restructuring
that preserves the best interests of shareholders, employees and
creditors," the filing said. Amaral will remain CFO, in addition
to his new role as CEO, the company said.
The decision came as Carneiro was in New York meeting with
OGX bondholders, according to local media. Shares of OGX surged
48 percent to 0.34 reais on Tuesday as Brazilian news website
InfoMoney said Batista was close to ceding control of OGX to
bondholders.
Batista, a flashy former billionaire who has been scrambling
to sell off pieces of his Grupo EBX conglomerate of industrial
companies to pay debt, currently holds a 51 percent stake in
OGX. The OGX spokeswoman declined to comment on the report or
about negotiations with creditors.
According to InfoMoney, which cited an unnamed source close
to OGX, creditors are studying a proposal that would convert
their bonds into stock, giving them a stake in the company. As
part of the deal, Batista would relinquish control of the
company he founded to great fanfare in 2007.
Some market participants believe that if Batista were to
walk away from OGX, it would ease tensions in talks with
bondholders and potentially facilitate a resolution that could
save the company from bankruptcy.
"The market feels that with Batista out of the picture, OGX
would be in a better position to renegotiate its debt," said
Anderson Luz, managing partner at brokerage firm Intrader in Sao
Paulo. "It's a question of credibility. When it's time to sit
down with creditors and negotiate, you want a new controlling
shareholder there at the table."
NEAR DEFAULT
OGX, which currently has $3.6 billion in outstanding bonds,
was forced to the negotiating table after missing a $44.5
million interest payment on its debt on Oct. 1. The company has
30 days from the missed payment to reach an agreement with
bondholders or be declared in default, which would be the
largest ever corporate default in Latin America, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Faced with dwindling cash and a crushing debt load, OGX
could also be forced to file for bankruptcy protection in
Brazil, giving it more time to restructure. Calls to
representatives of the group representing OGX creditors were not
immediately answered.
The speculation that Batista might surrender control of OGX
comes a day after the company finalized a $996 million deal that
handed over control of its iron ore port in Brazil to Dutch
energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and Abu Dhabi
sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co.
Trafigura and Mubadala, Batista's single biggest creditor,
will invest $400 million to complete the port and agreed to
assume 1.3 billion reais ($596 million) of debt as part of the
deal.
Batista, who just a year ago was Brazil's richest man and
the seventh wealthiest in the world with a fortune close to $35
billion, is dismantling his Grupo EBX conglomerate of mining,
energy and logistics companies because of a dearth of cash,
surging debt and a plunge in investor confidence.
OSX LOANS
A collapse of OGX, once the flagship company of the EBX
group, could also bring down Batista-controlled shipbuilder OSX
Brasil SA, which is owed payments for the oil tankers
that it has built and leased to OGX.
State-run Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage
lender, is close to refinancing a 400 million reais loan to OSX
due on Saturday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday. Caixa is likely to agree to roll over
the loan if OSX wins an extension of a financial guarantee
provided by Banco Santander Brasil SA and Banco Votorantim SA,
the source added.
O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said
that state development bank BNDES agreed to refinance a 518
million reais loan to OSX for an additional 30 days.
OSX, Caixa Economica Federal and BNDES did not respond to
requests for comment on the loan refinancing efforts.
($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Priscila Jordão and Asher Levine;
Editing by Todd Benson, Leslie Adler and Phil Berlowitz)