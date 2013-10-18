By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Oct 18 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the ailing Brazilian oil producer
controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it is in talks
with potential investors for merger options that could include a
capital injection.
So far, the talks have not resulted in a binding agreement
with any investors, OGX said in a securities filing. Vinci
Partners, the only investment firm mentioned in the filing as a
potential suitor, denied that it is engaged in any type of
negotiations with OGX.
"As soon as any negotiation with a potential investor is
confirmed, the company will make the necessary disclosures," the
OGX filing said. OGX hired financial advisory firm Angra
Partners, Blackstone Group LP and Lazard Ltd to
conduct a review of its business model.
The ongoing back-and-forth between Batista and his advisors,
with Vinci denying its interest in OGX for a second day in a
row, highlights the rocky restructuring process OGX is
undergoing. The company has failed to produce oil at the
expected rate and is saddled with over $5 billion in debt. Two
sources close to the situation told Reuters this week the
company could be forced to file for Brazil's largest-ever
bankruptcy protection within weeks.
The company's fall has pushed Batista off his perch as the
world's seventh-richest man and has led to a struggle between
shareholders, banks and bondholders. The unraveling of Batista's
energy and mining conglomerate Grupo EBX has also become a
symbol of Brazil's recent economic woes after a decade-long boom
made it one of the world's hottest emerging economies.
OGX shares fell 5 percent on Friday after a 15 percent
tumble on Thursday. They are down almost 94 percent this year.
On Friday, the price on OGX bonds due in 2018 rose by 2 cents to
about 12 cents on the dollar.
Bond investors who have been burned in Brazil recently are
closely following talks between OGX and creditors to see if they
will result in a bankruptcy filing or sale to a rival.
On Wednesday, one source said Batista is at odds with
holders of $3.6 billion in OGX bonds after how he has handled
the process, including the ouster of several executives and the
replacement of four or so advisory firms. Batista wants
creditors to inject at least $150 million into the company to
avert a shutdown, a second source added that day.
OGX was forced to the negotiating table after missing a
$44.5 million interest payment on its debt on Oct. 1. The
company has said it does not plan to use a 30-day grace period
that expires at the end of October to honor the obligation.
The company faces an additional $100 million in interest
payments in December.
ANGRA
Tuesday's ouster of Luiz Carneiro as chief executive of OGX
was the latest in a dozen management reshuffles that Batista
hoped would shore up confidence in his flgaship company. The
move handed more power to Angra, one of the sources said.
As the collapse of Batista's empire has accelerated over the
past three months, Angra and its senior partner, Ricardo
Knoepfelmacher, have sought to arrange for bankruptcy protection
to shrink OGX and sister company and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
and save them as going concerns. Nearly all OSX
business involves building or leasing vessels for OGX, which is
not producing enough oil and gas to pay for them.
Batista founded the oil company in 2007 and the following
year raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering.
The OGX IPO, which took place a few months before the
collapse of U.S. investment banking giant Lehman Brothers Inc
rattled global financial markets, was Brazil's largest-ever at
the time. About 63 percent of the money Batista raised in the
offering, or $2.6 billion, came from foreign investors.