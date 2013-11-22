By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 21 A Brazilian judge on
Thursday accepted a request for bankruptcy protection from
former billionaire Eike Batista's oil company, OGX,
but denied the same protection for two small foreign
subsidiaries in a potential setback for the company.
Rio de Janeiro Judge Gilberto Matos granted bankruptcy
protection for the company's Brazil-based units OGX Petróleo e
Gás SA and OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA.
OGX sought court protection from creditors on Oct. 30 after
it failed to convince them to refinance more than $5.1 billion
in obligations, in Latin America's largest-ever corporate
bankruptcy filing.
Marcio Costa, a lawyer for OGX, told Reuters the decision to
deny protection for two foreign units would complicate the
recovery process, adding that the company plans to appeal the
ruling.
"This decision disrupts the judicial recovery process,
allowing some lenders to seek debt payments in Brazil and
Austria," Costa said. "Those funds were raised abroad to be used
in Brazil. The judge didn't take that into consideration."
OGX has two foreign subsidiaries, OGX Internacional and OGX
Austria. The judge denied the request for those units on grounds
bankruptcy protection should be decided in the countries where
they are based, according to a copy of the judge's decision.
"This would have created legal uncertainty for international
creditors who would have not been allowed to go on trial for
their credits under our legislation," Matos said.
For the Brazilian operations, the judge's decision gives OGX
60 days to come up with a restructuring plan. OGX creditors
including California-based bond fund Pacific Investment
Management Co (PIMCO) and New York-based investment fund
BlackRock Inc will then have 30 days to endorse or
reject the plan.
OGX's sister company shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov 11. The company is also
expected to get court protection from creditors.
Batista, 56, a dealmaker who once boasted he would become
the world's richest man, has seen his personal fortune plunge by
more than $30 billion in the last 18 months as investors
punished the share price of his listed companies.
The collapse of his empire stems from the failure of OGX to
meet its ambitious oil production targets despite repeatedly
reassuring investors that copious amounts of oil would soon
flow.
The downward spiral forced Batista to start breaking up his
Grupo EBX conglomerate, which also included port, mining and
energy interests. (For a FACTBOX on the unraveling of EBX, see
)
Next week OGX's board is expected to change the name of the
company to remove the trademark letter X that stood for
"multiplication of wealth" and branded all the companies in
Batista's now-crumbling industrial empire.