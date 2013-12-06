SAO PAULO Dec 6 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, has started production in its Tubarão Martelo oil field.

Batista's shipbuilder, OSX Brasil SA, said in a filing on Friday that its floating production storage and offloading vessel OSX-3 started producing oil in blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40 of the field.

Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection requests from OSX and OGX, which has struggled to reach lofty production goals and was OSX's only big customer. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)