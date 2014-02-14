SAO PAULO Feb 14 The bankrupt oil company
controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, Oleo e Gas
Participações SA, filed its recovery plan with a Rio
de Janeiro state court on Friday, a newspaper reported, in the
next phase of Latin America's largest ever bankruptcy
protection.
If approved in the next 30 days by creditors, the plan would
give 65 percent of the company formerly known as OGX to
creditors who agreed to lend additional money, Folha de S.Paulo
reported without saying how it obtained the information. Other
lenders would get 25 percent
Batista, who was Brazil's richest man before his energy and
mining empire crumbled last year, would get 5.02 percent under
the new structure while minority shareholders would get 4.98
percent, Folha reported. Creditors owed less than 30,000 reais
($12,500) would be repaid in cash, according to the newspaper.
A spokesman for the Rio court said a petition had been filed
on Friday and would be delivered to the judge on Monday. The
spokesman could not give details on the contents of the
petition. A spokeswoman for Oleo e Gas could not immediately be
reached for comment.