Oct 30 OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
, the Brazilian oil company controlled by former
billionaire Eike Batista, sought court protection from creditors
on Wednesday in Latin America's largest-ever corporate
bankruptcy filing.
Brazil's bankruptcy law was enacted in 2005 to correct
inefficiencies in the previous system, which was based on
postponing debt payments rather than saving a company through
renegotiation or restructuring. Creditors, who rarely saw
repayment following a bankruptcy filing, would charge exorbitant
interest rates in response.
Inspired by the U.S. bankruptcy code's Chapter 11 procedure,
creditors now play a key role in Brazil's process, which is
designed to increase recovery rates, reduce credit risk, and
bring down the cost of financing.
Some of the largest Brazilian companies to have filed for
bankruptcy protection under the new law include airlines Viação
Aérea São Paulo SA, known as Vasp; Viação Aérea Rio-Grandense
SA, or Varig; pulp producer Eucatex SA, and
electricity holding company Grupo Rede Energia SA.
While some companies, such as Eucatex, have successfully
emerged from the process, others such as Vasp were liquidated.
Others, such as Grupo Rede, were sold off.
The following is a look at the process OGX will undergo now
that it has requested legal intervention, based on a report from
Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Felipe Mattar:
STEP 1
A local judge, as opposed to a federal judge in U.S.
bankruptcy cases, is assigned to OGX's case and appoints a legal
manager for the company, who could be either an independent
individual or a representative from a company with recognized
expertise. The legal manager is given authority to make
executive decisions such as replacing the company's management
team or spinning off subsidiaries, provided those actions are
called for in the company's recovery plan, which will be defined
in the next stage.
Under U.S. law a trustee is appointed to operate the
business only if the court finds the company's management team
negligent or unfit.
STEP 2
The company's management must present a detailed recovery
plan within 60 days of the filing, provide an independent
estimate of its existing assets, and outline concrete steps to
be taken to restore financial viability, which will likely
include a proposal for debt renegotiation. Unlike U.S.
procedure, which offers 120 days and the option to extend up to
18 months, this period cannot be extended in Brazil. Only the
company may present a plan in Brazil, unlike in the United
States where creditors are given the opportunity to do so if no
plan is submitted within 180 days.
Of 10 high-profile Brazilian bankruptcy cases examined by
Goldman Sachs, the average so-called haircut, or losses in the
principal of the debt, negotiated with debt holders amounted to
49.7 percent.
STEP 3
OGX's creditors, on an individual basis, have 30 days from
the presentation of the recovery plan to declare themselves in
favor or opposed to the recovery plan.
STEP 4
If the plan is not unanimously approved, the company's
creditors have an additional 60 days to schedule a committee
meeting to hold discussions, adjust the plan if need be, and
vote on it. Any adjustment to the plan must be approved by the
company's controlling shareholders. If no consensus is reached
OGX would automatically go into bankruptcy liquidation.
STEP 5
If the recovery plan is approved, OGX and its legal manager
must implement it within a maximum of two years from the date of
the bankruptcy protection filing. Should the company fail to
implement the plan the company could be moved into bankruptcy
liquidation by the court, depending on the terms approved by the
creditors' committee.
WHO GETS WHAT
Should OGX be liquidated, a legal manager would be appointed
to sell the company's remaining assets and pay creditors in the
following order: employee and labor liabilities, creditors with
asset-backed guarantees, tax and fiscal liabilities, creditors
with "special privileges" such as those owed rental payments,
creditors with "general privileges" such as lawyers hired for
the bankruptcy process, non-asset-backed creditors, and
subordinated creditors.
This differs from U.S. procedure, which puts labor claims
after other creditors, and where labor is often the first
constituency to take a haircut.
OGX's shareholders would only receive payment if the sale of
assets was enough to fully repay those creditors listed above.
