BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, filed on Monday for bankruptcy protection, according to a company spokesperson.
Earlier a source told Reuters of the filing, as the company followed through with plans announced on Friday.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.