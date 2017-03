PARIS, June 25 Brazilian shipbuilding company OSX Brasil SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Tuesday it had raised 183 million reais ($82 million) through a capital increase.

OSX said in a securities filing that 4.56 million shares were subscribed in the transaction. Investors have been expecting Batista to pour new capital into the company under a deal where he agreed pay about 39 reais a share for new stock.