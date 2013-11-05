SAO PAULO Nov 5 OSX Brasil SA, the struggling shipbuilder controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, on Tuesday obtained refinancing on a 400 million real ($175 million) loan about 17 days after it had come due, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

State-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil SA, the lender that provided a guarantee to make the loan feasible, agreed to roll over the credit line for an additional 12 months, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified in order to comply with banking secrecy rules.