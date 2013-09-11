SAO PAULO, Sept 11 Shareholders of Brazilian
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, controlled by struggling
tycoon Eike Batista, named three members to fill board positions
that had been vacant since July, according to a filing on
Wednesday.
Julio Alfredo Klein, Celso Tanus and Eucherio Lerner will
serve on the board until 2014. Batista remains the board's
president and his father Eliezer Batista continues as its vice
president.
Batista, who recently lost his billionaire status, cut his
stake in OSX to 66.7 percent from 75.31 percent after selling
shares in late August.
The value of the firms in his crumbling EBX group, once
worth more than $60 billion, has collapsed in the past year
because of missed production and profit targets and a weaker
outlook for Brazil and other commodities producers.
