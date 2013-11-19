By Sabrina Lorenzi and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK Nov 19 Brazil state
development bank BNDES refused to extend a loan to OSX Brasil SA
after the ailing shipbuilder's decision to file for
bankruptcy protection, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday.
The financing line that BNDES declined to renew was worth
428 million reais ($189 million), according to the OSX filing,
smaller than the 550 million reais principle-and-interest figure
provided to Reuters earlier by two sources with direct knowledge
of the situation.
The loan, made by BNDES at the start of 2012, bore a
guarantee from Banco Votorantim SA, and no vessel from the
shipbuilder was set aside as collateral, according to a source
who asked not to be identified due to banking secrecy rules in
Brazil. Votorantim assumed full credit risk on the OSX loan and
repaid the loan on Monday, another source said.
BNDES decided not to roll over the loan when it matured on
Friday, a week after OSX, controlled by former billionaire Eike
Batista, filed for bankruptcy protection, the two sources said.
The loan had been extended by 30 days in mid-October,
sources told Reuters at the time.
Votorantim will write down the loan in its fourth-quarter
results, the first source said. State-controlled Banco do Brasil
SA, which holds a 49.9 percent stake in Votorantim,
expects the São Paulo-based lender to return to profit this
quarter following more than a year of losses.
A spokesman for Banco do Brasil told Reuters the bank
maintains its profit forecast for Votorantim even after repaying
the OSX loan.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell 3 percent to a nearly
six-week low amid a broad selloff on the benchmark Bovespa stock
index.
OSX shares closed 13 percent lower at 0.57 reais on Tuesday,
their biggest drop in nearly two weeks.
A spokeswoman for Votorantim said the bank would not comment
on the matter, citing banking secrecy rules. BNDES officials
declined comment.
OSX originally contracted the loan in 2011 to finance
construction of its shipyard at the Açu port in Rio de Janeiro
state run by sister company LLX Logistica SA.
MORE DEBTS
OSX had a similar financing line with state-run Caixa
Econômica Federal, guaranteed by Banco Santander Brasil SA
. Earlier this month the banks agreed to refinance
that 400 million real loan, which had come due in mid-October,
for an additional 12 months.
Rio de Janeiro-based OSX had debts of 5.3 billion reais as
of June, with about 1.1 billion reais of that amount coming from
Caixa.
BNDES agreed to another credit line for OSX last year of 1.3
billion reais, but no funds from that line have been released,
said the second source, who also requested anonymity due to
secrecy rules. The source added that the credit line would
likely be canceled due to OSX's bankruptcy filing.
In 2012 OSX obtained long-term financing through Brazil's
Merchant Marine Fund for shipyard construction, but no money
from that loan has been disbursed.
OSX was the second company controlled by Batista to seek
court protection from creditors in just over a week. Oil company
OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA filed for
bankruptcy on Oct. 30.
Before the OGX and OSX filings, Batista had already agreed
to sell stakes and key assets of the other four publicly traded
companies in his ailing EBX conglomerate. Over the past year,
his empire collapsed under a mountain of debt after missing
production and profit targets.