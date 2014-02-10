RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 OSX Brasil SA,
the shipbuilding and ship-leasing company controlled by
businessman Eike Batista, said in a regulatory filing on Monday
that it was in talks with bondholders over the lease terms of an
oil production ship.
The ship, OSX-3, is a floating production, storage and
offloading vessel that is handling oil and gas output from the
Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field east of Rio de Janeiro owned
by Batista's Óleo e Gás Participações SA.
Oleo e Gas filed for Latin America's largest-ever bankruptcy
protection on Oct. 30. OSX, which depends on OGX for nearly all
of its current and future revenue, filed for bankruptcy
protection Nov. 11. OSX left its ship-leasing units, including
OSX-3 out of the filing in an effort to keep them afloat while
looking for a buyer.
A lawyer representing OSX bondholders was not immediately
available for comment.
OSX sold $500 million of 9.25 percent debt maturing in March
2015 to finance the construction of the OSX-3. The
bonds rose 50 points to 90.50 percent of face value on Monday to
yield 18.75 percent, according to Thomson Reuters.
OSX-3 began producing oil in Tubarão Martelo in December.
The field represents the last major chance for Oleo e Gas to
produce enough revenue to allow the company to be restructured.
Oleo e Gas said late Friday that creditors, led by Pacific
Investment Management Co and other bond investors, agreed to
provide $215 million of debtor-in-possession financing to keep
the company operating. The loans will be made in the form of a
two part bond offer.
Under the deal, Batista will lose control of Óleo e Gás.