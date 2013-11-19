SAO PAULO Nov 19 A bridge loan granted by
Brazilian state development bank BNDES to troubled shipbuilder
OSX Brasil SA came due on Monday and was assumed by
Banco Votorantim SA, which had guaranteed the debt, two local
newspapers reported on Tuesday.
BNDES decided not to roll over the bridge loan after OSX,
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, filed for
bankruptcy protection earlier this month, Valor Economico and O
Estado de S. Paulo reported.
According to the reports, the bridge loan amounted to
between 517 million reais ($227 million) and 548 million reais
($241 million).
Estado said Votorantim already paid the debt and will write
down the loan in its fourth-quarter results, which will affect
the earnings of Banco do Brasil, Latin America's
largest bank and one of Votorantim's main shareholders.
Banco do Brasil holds a 49.9 percent stake in Banco
Votorantim.
Votorantim and OSX officials were not immediately available
to confirm the reports. BNDES declined comment.