BRIEF-Transtec applies for initiation of a protective screening procedure
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRASILIA Jan 13 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , Brazilian entrepreneur Eike Batista's oil company, said on Monday it produced an average of 12,811 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day, or boepd, from its Tubarao Martelo field in December.
The company, which started extracting oil from the field on Dec. 6, said it produced a total of 333,105 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent that month. Óleo e Gás is producing from two wells at the offshore field.
Tubarao Martelo is considered the company's last chance to generate enough cash and convince creditors to accept a reorganization plan after filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Application for the initiation of a protective screening procedure on the grounds of imminent insolvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Court orders JM appointment discharged, co wound up, Cosimo Borrelli and Jason Aleksander Kardachi appointed joint and several liquidators