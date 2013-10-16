By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 16 The ouster of
OGX's chief executive opens the door for embattled Brazilian
tycoon Eike Batista to give up control of the oil company and
for OGX to file for bankruptcy protection, sources told Reuters.
Luiz Carneiro was replaced on Tuesday by Chief Financial
Officer Paulo Simões Amaral as CEO of OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA. The move likely puts more power in
the hands of Angra Partners, the financial adviser hired by
Batista to restructure the liabilities of OGX and its sister
company shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, said one of the
sources who is familiar with Angra's thinking.
As the collapse of Batista's empire has accelerated over the
past three months, Angra and its senior partner, Ricardo
Knoepfelmacher, have sought to arrange for bankruptcy protection
to shrink OGX and OSX and save them as going concerns. Nearly
all OSX business involves building or leasing ships for OGX.
Batista's fall from grace, which knocked him off his perch
as one of the world's 10 richest men, has led to a struggle
between shareholders, banks and bondholders over who will get to
keep the scraps.
Carneiro did not always agree on strategy with
Knoepfelmacher, the source said. Angra turned down repeated
requests for interviews with Knoepfelmacher and other partners.
Carneiro's departure now gives Angra some breathing room as
it seeks $150 million of emergency capital from bondholders for
OGX and as it draws up legal documents to file for court
protection in Brazil, a second source with direct knowledge of
the situation said.
"Angra would negotiate something with bankers and Carneiro
would negotiate something else with bondholders," said the first
source, who asked for anonymity because the sensitivity of
talks. "It became very complicated for all parties."
The move to bankruptcy may additionally give OGX leverage in
talks with bondholders, the first source said. The company is
trying to get bondholders to pardon all or part of OGX's $3.6
billion in outstanding bond debt in exchange for Batista's 50.2
percent share of OGX stock and his departure from the company.
Batista's EBX Group declined to comment. OGX and OSX also
declined comment.
Bankruptcy protection in Brazil is roughly equivalent to
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and would
give the company a chance to reduce its liabilities and emerge
as an going concern. Without it, the company may be forced into
liquidation, ending the chance of profit from future operations.
OGX bonds due in 2018 rallied on Wednesday,
climbing to as high as 10.75 cents on the dollar from about 8
cents the prior session, traders said.
OGX stock surged for a second day, rising 56 percent in Sao
Paulo trading on Wednesday to 0.53 real, on track for its
highest close in seven weeks. On Tuesday it rose nearly 50
percent. OSX rose 26 percent to 0.92 real.
"The goal is to try and keep the companies alive in some
form," said the first source. "A bankruptcy filing is seen as
the best way to do that for both OGX and OSX."
GETTING BATISTA OUT
Batista's departure from OGX would allow the former
billionaire to free himself of an obligation under a put option
to invest up to $1 billion of new capital into the company.
Former CEO Carneiro led a push to get Batista to pay $100
million of that put option before year-end after board members
representing minority shareholders, normally charged with
control over the option, quit.
In the past year, OGX shares have fallen more than 90
percent, the result of lower than expected output from the
company's first offshore fields and dwindling cash to prepare
other fields to start producing oil.
The plunge in OGX shares and other companies in Batista's
EBX oil, energy, mining, shipbuilding and port group left him
without assets to raise new capital to keep the companies
afloat.
Batista had challenged the right of Carneiro to request the
new cash. Carneiro said at the time that the put's rules gave
top executives the right of exercise in the absence of the
board.
A bankruptcy filing would also allow Batista to offer
minority shareholders a chance to salvage something from their
investments. It may also force a quicker end to talks with
bondholders.
If they don't take Batista's offer of shares for their
bonds, they will likely receive nothing during a court-led
bankruptcy restructuring, the first source said.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)