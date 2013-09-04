CANADA STOCKS-Energy stock gains lead rising TSX on higher oil
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazilian OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA said on Wednesday that controlling shareholder Eike Batista sold 177.2 million shares of the oil company in recent days, a stake representing 5.49 percent of OGX.
Batista has sold 11.14 percent of OGX's stock since March, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement. Batista, who is selling shares to help pay debt, said on Aug. 29 that he intends to hold on to at least 50.01 percent of OGX stock, the minimum for a controlling stake, after his share-sale plan is complete.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
BOSTON/BUENOS AIRES, April 10 Argentina’s state-run oil company YPF SA is among the bidders for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's refinery and network of gasoline stations in Argentina, according to two people familiar with the process.