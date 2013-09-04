By Jeb Blount RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista trimmed his controlling stake in OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA to about 52 percent after five sales of stock in the last week, according to the oil company and Thomson Reuters data. Batista has sold 7.03 percent of the company, or about 227.1 million shares, since Aug. 28, part of a plan to sell at least 5 percent of the company's stock to help pay debt, according to information in OGX securities filings on Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. At closing prices on the São Paulo stock exchange the day of the sales, the OGX stock sold was worth 118 million reais ($50.2 million). When the current round of sales is complete, Batista plans to have at least 50.01 percent of OGX, the minimum required to maintain control, the Aug. 29 filing said. Batista is selling stock as he pays off debt he contracted to invest in OGX and other companies in the EBX Group oil, energy, mining, shipbuliding and port conglomerate. In mid 2012, OGX's failure to meet production targets started a sell-off of EBX Group shares that has reduced the value of most of the six publicly traded companies in the group by more than 90 percent. The decline in the value of the stock forced Batista to sell some of his holdings. This helped shares fall further and raised doubt about his ability to continue financing the group, once worth more than $60 billion, as it struggled to transform from a collection of start up companies into money-making enterprises. Batista, through his Centennial Asset Mining Fund LLC and Centennial Asset Brazilian Equity Fund LLC, controlled 58.92 percent of OGX as of July 10, the most recent holdings filing with securities regulators before the current round of sales, according to Thomson Reuters data. That leaves him with a 51.89 percent stake after selling off stock in the last week. Batista has divested himself of 11.14 percent of OGX since March. Batista also sold 70.5 million shares for about $57 million in May, cutting his OGX stake to 58.92 percent from 61 percent. OGX fell 4.76 pecent to 40 centavos afternoon trading in São Paulo on Wednesday. A table of Batista's OGX sales since Aug. 28 follows: Date Number of % of OGX Shares 28 Aug. 2013 49.9 MLN 1.54% 29 Aug. 2013 37.4 MLN 1.16% 30 Aug. 2013 65.0 MLN 2.01% 2 Sept. 2013 39.0 MLN 1.21% 3 Sept. 2013 35.8 MLN 1.11% TOTAL 227.1 MLN 7.03% Source: OGX