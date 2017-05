SAO PAULO Brazilian insurance and pension company BB Seguridade Participações SA raised 11.48 billion reais in an initial public offering late on Thursday, the world's largest this year.

The company priced shares at 17 reais each, according to a source familiar with the deal. About 675 million common shares were sold in the transaction, according to data in securities regulator CVM's Website.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)