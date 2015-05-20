SAO PAULO May 20 The Brazilian beef plants approved for export to China include five from JBS SA , two from Marfrig SA and one from Minerva SA, Fernando Sampaio, director of Brazilian beef exporter's association Abiec, said on Wednesday.

The exports should start in June, Sampaio told Reuters the day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signed trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Brasilia.

Shares of JBS rose 0.9 percent in Sao Paulo; Marfrig shares rose 2.16 percent, and Minerva shares rose 3 percent.