BRASILIA May 19 China has ended an embargo on
Brazilian beef imports, Brazil's agriculture ministry said on
Tuesday, lifting a three-year old ban and opening the door to
half a billion dollars of new sales.
Eight Brazilian beef processing plants and one poultry plant
were approved to ship to China, the ministry said in a statement
after Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang signed trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of
billions of dollars.
Seventeen more processing plants are expected to get
approval in June, when Brazilian Agriculture Minister Katia
Abreu visits China. The 26 plants represent $520 million of
potential sales to China, the ministry said.
Though other countries like Japan and South Korea have
blocked Brazil's fresh Brazilian beef exports since 2012 due to
a mad cow disease scare, the World Animal Health Organization
maintained Brazil's status as a country with an insignificant
risk of the disease.
Brazil is the world's largest beef exporter and China is its
top trading partner. In 2014, Brazil exported $7.2 billion worth
of beef.
Brazil's agriculture ministry also expects the United States
to approve imports of fresh Brazilian beef for the first time by
late June, when President Dilma Rousseff visits Washington.
In total, 29 Brazilian chicken plants and seven pork plants
are already exporting to China.
