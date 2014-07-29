SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil, home of the world's
largest commercial cattle herd, will likely grow its stock by 2
percent this year from 2013, reaching a record 198.7 million
head, according to a report sponsored by analysts Informa
Economics FNP.
The increase is due to better management and more investment
in maintaining pastures, according to the report, known as
Anualpec. Slaughters are expected to increase more gradually,
however, rising 0.9 percent at 43.3 million head.
Brazil's commercial cattle herd has grown continuously over
the past decade, with only two declining years since 2005, the
report said. Beef production in Brazil is forecast to rise 2.3
percent from 2013 to 8.5 million tonnes.
Beef exports from Brazil, the world's largest seller of the
commodity, should reach 2.1 million tonnes, an increase of 17
percent but below the 2007 record of 2.2 million tonnes.
While the Brazilian cattle herd is the world's largest,
commercially speaking, the U.S. produces more meat because
Brazil's off-take rate, a measure of herd utilization, is lower.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Gunna Dickson)