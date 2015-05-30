BRASILIA May 30 Three workers died and three
were injured in an accident at the construction site of the
massive hydroelectric dam Belo Monte in northern Brazil, the
builder said on Saturday.
The Belo Monte building consortium said in a statement that
the accident happened at dawn after a silo collapsed when it was
being unloaded from a truck. Two of the three injured workers
were discharged from the hospital later on Saturday.
Opponents of the project have raised concerns that building
what would be the world's third largest dam could damage the
Amazon jungle and indigenous groups.
The likes of Hollywood director James Cameron and the
Inter-American Court on Human Rights have said Belo Monte would
displace indigenous people in the Amazon.
The 11,233 megawatt dam, which is located on the Xingu
River, an Amazon River tributary, is expected to be finished by
2019. The building consortium said it did not know whether the
accident would delay construction.
