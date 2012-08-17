* Regional judge calls for immediate halt to construction
* Consortium expects decision to be overturned
* Belo Monte would be world's third largest dam
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 The opening of Brazil's $13
billion Belo Monte dam in the Amazon could be delayed if a court
order requiring construction to stop is not overturned by
December, the head of the consortium building the project said
on Friday.
A regional judge called for an immediate halt to
construction on Tuesday after years of high-profile criticism.
The likes of Hollywood director James Cameron and the
Inter-American Court on Human Rights have said Belo Monte would
displace indigenous people in the Amazon rain forest.
President Dilma Rousseff, however, has said such mega dams
are needed to meet the energy demands of Brazil's growing
consumer class -- the result of intense poverty alleviation in
Latin America's largest economy.
"This situation must be resolved very quickly in order to
take advantage of a hydrological window," President of Norte
Energia (Northern Energy) Duilio Figueiredo told Reuters,
referring the seasonal rains in the region.
He pointed to a dry period that ends in early December in
the Amazon state of Para, where the consortium is building what
would be the world's third largest dam on the Xingu River, an
Amazon River tributary.
Figueiredo said he was confident the court decision would be
overturned. Norte Energia has not yet pushed back Belo Monte's
official 2015 start date despite strikes from construction
workers and protests from indigenous tribes in past months.
Minas Gerais state energy company Cemig, part of
the Norte Energia consortium that also includes state-run
Eletrobras, said on Thursday that 11 percent of work
on Belo Monte is complete.
The consortium also received a draft communique from
Brazil's state development bank BNDES detailing long-term
financing essential for the project, Figueiredo said.
"We expect the funding to come through by November, the
amount is in line with what we imagined, between 19 and 20
billion reais ($9.4-$9.9 billion)," he told Reuters.
Brazil's Regional Federal Tribunal argued that Brazil did
not consult affected tribes before approving the project as
required by Brazil's constitution and U.N. Treaty 169 on
indigenous rights.
Country's including Peru, Bolivia, Brazil and Ecuador have
sparred with indigenous groups as Latin America struggles to
reconcile economic development in the Amazon while preserving
traditional lifestyles of indigenous peoples.
($1 = 2.0176 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anna Flavia Rochas, Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)