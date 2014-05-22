BRIEF-Matsui Securities FY nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
May 22 Susep, Brazil's insurance industry regulator, on Thursday issued a license allowing Berkshire Hathaway Inc to operate in the country as "eventual reinsurer."
The license permits reinsurers domiciled in a foreign country to operate in Brazil without a representative office in the country. According to the government's official gazette, Berkshire's U.K.-based unit, Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Ltd, will be granted the license. Berkshire is controlled by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.
In Brazil, there are three classes of reinsurers - local, admitted and eventual. According to current industry rules, eventual reinsurers must have minimum global net assets of $150 million, be rated a notch above the minimum investment-grade ranking by a major credit rating company and have its headquarters based outisde a tax-haven country.
* Matsui Securities fy nonconsolidated net profit is seen at about 11 billion yen ($101 million), down 25% from the previous year - Nikkei
* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for first quarter 2017