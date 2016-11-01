SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazilian beer production
totaled 12.542 million hectoliters in October, a 2 percent drop
from the same month a year ago, according to data compiled by
Brazil's internal revenue service.
As Brazil's consumers cut spending amid a prolonged
recession, soft drinks production slumped 13.4 percent in
October to 12.089 million hectoliters compared with the previous
year, the data showed on Tuesday.
On a month-on-month basis, beer and soft drinks production
rose respectively by 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent in October from
September, signaling Brazil's two-year recession may be nearing
an inflection point.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Andrew Hay)